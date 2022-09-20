Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Up 1.6% Over Last Week

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $145,255.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001855 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00024667 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00269899 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001014 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002913 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002523 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00032392 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.