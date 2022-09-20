Lightstreams (PHT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $120,708.80

Lightstreams (PHT) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 20th. Lightstreams has a market cap of $120,708.80 and $47.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lightstreams has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lightstreams coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005219 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,157.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005289 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007443 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00060035 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010628 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002353 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005219 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005406 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00064161 BTC.

About Lightstreams

Lightstreams is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,209,884 coins. The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io.

Lightstreams Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightstreams should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

