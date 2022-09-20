LiquidApps Market Cap Reaches $519,459.58 (DAPP)

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded down 27.2% against the US dollar. One LiquidApps coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $519,459.58 and approximately $1,535.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00122737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005248 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.36 or 0.00878268 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps launched on November 9th, 2020. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.