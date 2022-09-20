Litecoin Market Capitalization Tops $3.77 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 20th. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $3.77 billion and $539.56 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for $52.91 or 0.00277044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00024578 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001020 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002785 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002512 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00031660 BTC.

Monavale (MONA) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $654.44 or 0.03426447 BTC.

Coinerr (ERR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,211,644 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.com. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team.The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support.In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

