Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Receives Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

LAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.18.

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

Shares of LAC opened at $29.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.54. The company has a current ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 44.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $41.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -54.41 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Equities research analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 99,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Lithium Americas by 1.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 23.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

