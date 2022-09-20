Lithium (LITH) Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

Lithium (LITH) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. Lithium has a total market cap of $3.65 million and $298,836.00 worth of Lithium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lithium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lithium has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005249 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,081.76 or 1.00139847 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005317 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00061001 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007309 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010685 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005248 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005472 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00064433 BTC.

Lithium Profile

LITH is a coin. Its launch date was June 21st, 2021. Lithium’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,993,379,397 coins. Lithium’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lithium

According to CryptoCompare, “Lithium Finance’s Pricing Oracle is a collective-intelligence version of platforms like PitchBook and Crunchbase, powered by cryptocurrency incentives that leverage the immutability of Ethereum’s global asset rails for reliable delivery of quality information. In addition, the participating oracles develop a reputation that enhances their earning potential and rewards increasingly accurate information. Telegram | Medium “

