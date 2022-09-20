LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO) Shares Bought by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 106,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in LiveOne were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in LiveOne during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveOne during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LiveOne by 123.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 80,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of LiveOne by 10.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 18,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of LiveOne by 28.1% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 356,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 78,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of LiveOne from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ LVO opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. LiveOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $3.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.93.

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. LiveOne had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 1,399.02%. The firm had revenue of $23.22 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that LiveOne, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

