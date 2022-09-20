Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $44.83

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 44.83 ($0.54) and traded as high as GBX 48.31 ($0.58). Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 47.81 ($0.58), with a volume of 496,273,800 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 61 ($0.74) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 83 ($1.00) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 45 ($0.54) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 58.88 ($0.71).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £32.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 796.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 44.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 44.83.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other news, insider William Chalmers purchased 149,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £64,461.30 ($77,889.44). In related news, insider William Chalmers bought 149,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £64,461.30 ($77,889.44). Also, insider Scott Wheway bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £66,000 ($79,748.67).

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.