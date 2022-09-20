Locus Chain (LOCUS) Price Reaches $0.0476 on Exchanges

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 20th. Locus Chain has a total market cap of $41.86 million and $1.22 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Locus Chain has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. One Locus Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0476 or 0.00000247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00119834 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005195 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005194 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.46 or 0.00869782 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Locus Chain Coin Profile

Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,808,261 coins. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Locus Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Locus Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

