London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 9,416.67 ($113.78).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 9,200 ($111.16) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £103 ($124.46) to £105 ($126.87) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 8,890 ($107.42) to GBX 9,500 ($114.79) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($120.83) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 7,500 ($90.62) to GBX 8,000 ($96.67) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

London Stock Exchange Group Trading Down 1.0 %

LON:LSEG opened at GBX 7,710 ($93.16) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8,067.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,769.80. The company has a market cap of £42.95 billion and a PE ratio of 4,634.52. London Stock Exchange Group has a one year low of GBX 6,230 ($75.28) and a one year high of GBX 8,612 ($104.06).

London Stock Exchange Group Cuts Dividend

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a GBX 31.70 ($0.38) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.55%.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

