LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) CFO James E. Galeese Sells 4,865 Shares of Stock

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) CFO James E. Galeese sold 4,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $40,379.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,129.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

LSI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYTS stock opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average is $6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.55 million, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.12. LSI Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $8.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The construction company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

LSI Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of LSI Industries

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 5.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 304,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 34,642 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in LSI Industries by 3.6% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 278,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

