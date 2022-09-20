Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD) Short Interest Update

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 194,500 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the August 15th total of 220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Lucid Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.61.

Shares of NASDAQ LUCD opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. Lucid Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $13.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.54.

Lucid Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:LUCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, which is also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux, or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

