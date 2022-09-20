Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) Insider Erik T. Engelson Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) insider Erik T. Engelson purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 83,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,573.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Lucira Health Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of LHDX stock opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. Lucira Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $9.63. The stock has a market cap of $56.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average is $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Get Lucira Health alerts:

Institutional Trading of Lucira Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucira Health in the first quarter valued at $39,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lucira Health in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lucira Health by 44.4% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucira Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lucira Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucira Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.