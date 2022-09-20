Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 574,700 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the August 15th total of 482,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.
Lynas Rare Earths Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:LYSCF opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. Lynas Rare Earths has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $8.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.53.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lynas Rare Earths (LYSCF)
