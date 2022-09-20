Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 574,700 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the August 15th total of 482,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Lynas Rare Earths Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:LYSCF opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. Lynas Rare Earths has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $8.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.53.

About Lynas Rare Earths

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia. Its products include yttrium, lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, promethium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, holmium, erbium, thulium, ytterbium, and lutetium.

