LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Position Lifted by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 43.8% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.0% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 101,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after buying an additional 12,534 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.45.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $78.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.81. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $75.65 and a 52 week high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

