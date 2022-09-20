Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NYSE:MGU opened at $23.23 on Tuesday. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGU. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $388,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 215,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

