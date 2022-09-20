Manna Market Cap Reaches $215,293.10 (MANNA)

Manna (MANNA) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Manna has a market capitalization of $215,293.10 and approximately $7.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Manna coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Manna has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Manna alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,054.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.17 or 0.00593903 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00257541 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00050739 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005291 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00009109 BTC.

About Manna

Manna is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Manna’s total supply is 2,361,443,615 coins and its circulating supply is 661,465,439 coins. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Manna’s official website is www.mannabase.com. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Manna

According to CryptoCompare, “Manna is distributed by the People’s Currency Foundation as a basic human right that every person in the world is eligible to receive, for free. Founded in 2015 and originally known as Grantcoin, Manna has achieved milestones in the cryptocurrency movement, as a blockchain-based currency to be created and distributed by a tax-exempt nonprofit organization, and the first digital currency to implement a Universal Basic Income as its primary method of distribution.Mannabase is a simple web-based platform to transact the currency with other users. Mannabase will also be developing a system for targeted direct giving, enabling users to donate Manna currency to specific groups of people based on criteria such as geography, age, sex, and economic condition. Mannabase users will also be able to give Manna to charities through the platform.The vision of Mannabase is to empower the people of the world by making cryptocurrency accessible and available to everyone and to provide a tool for effective altruism to reduce poverty and inequality.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Manna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Manna and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.