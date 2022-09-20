Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Mannatech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Mannatech Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.27 million, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.14. Mannatech has a 52 week low of $15.49 and a 52 week high of $43.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mannatech

About Mannatech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mannatech stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 23.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

Featured Stories

