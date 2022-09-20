Manning & Napier Group LLC Boosts Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.07% of Sun Communities worth $14,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SUI. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter worth $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Sun Communities by 44.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $150.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.71 and a 200 day moving average of $166.23. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.64 and a 12 month high of $211.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 55.18, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on SUI shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Sun Communities from $185.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.25.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

See Also

