Manning & Napier Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,201 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $13,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $470,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 27.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,312 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $240.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $239.31 and a 200-day moving average of $226.92. The company has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.45, for a total value of $645,283.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,966.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.45, for a total value of $645,283.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,966.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total transaction of $25,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,868,075.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,377 shares of company stock worth $57,064,982. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.33.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.