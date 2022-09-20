Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 1,338 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $12,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 512.5% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 330.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on IFF. Bank of America decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.14.

Insider Activity

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $102.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.95. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.34 and a 52-week high of $155.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 126.40%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.