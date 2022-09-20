Manning & Napier Group LLC Takes Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 247,099 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 77,909 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,332,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $641,900,000 after purchasing an additional 320,505 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,522,181 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $444,518,000 after purchasing an additional 83,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 11,588 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on WBA. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA stock opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.67 and a 200 day moving average of $41.52. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.70 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.