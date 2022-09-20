Maple Price Down 12.3% Over Last Week (MPL)

Maple (MPL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. During the last seven days, Maple has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. Maple has a market cap of $87.44 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maple coin can now be purchased for $19.79 or 0.00103315 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Maple alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005219 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,157.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005289 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007443 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00060035 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010628 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002353 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005219 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005406 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00064161 BTC.

Maple Profile

Maple is a coin. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,417,986 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maple

According to CryptoCompare, “Maple Finance is an institutional capital marketplace powered by blockchain technology. On a mission to redefine capital markets through digital assets, Maple expands the digital economy by providing undercollateralized lending for institutional borrowers and fixed-income opportunities for lenders. MPL is the governance token of the Maple Protocol. It enables holders to participate in governance, earn fees, and stake to the Lending Pools. MPL inherits the ERC-20 token standard for standard token behavior and the ERC-2222 token standard for profit distribution of USDC from the Maple Treasury. Telegram | Discord “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.