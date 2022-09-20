Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $1.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.25 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.95. Marchex has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $3.63.

Get Marchex alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marchex

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marchex by 64.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 338,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 132,493 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marchex by 1.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,017,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after buying an additional 45,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marchex by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.