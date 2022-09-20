Mark Gerard O’dea Purchases 100,000 Shares of Pure Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:PGM) Stock

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:PGM – Get Rating) Director Mark Gerard O’dea acquired 100,000 shares of Pure Gold Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$12,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,711,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,672,839.60.

Mark Gerard O’dea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 13th, Mark Gerard O’dea acquired 300,000 shares of Pure Gold Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$39,060.00.

Pure Gold Mining Stock Performance

Shares of PGM stock opened at C$0.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.24. The company has a market cap of C$94.76 million and a PE ratio of -1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.11. Pure Gold Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.10 and a 12-month high of C$1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pure Gold Mining ( CVE:PGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$8.54 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Pure Gold Mining Inc. will post 0.0401569 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PGM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Pure Gold Mining from C$0.40 to C$0.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Pi Financial upped their price target on Pure Gold Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Pure Gold Mining Company Profile

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the PureGold Mine project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,648 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

