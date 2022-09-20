Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $407.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $406.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.18.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:MLM opened at $335.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $284.99 and a one year high of $446.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.41. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 13.49%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 469.1% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,260,000 after purchasing an additional 15,456 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,277,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.