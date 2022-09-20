Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $651,354,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,314,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $552,416,000 after buying an additional 2,801,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,190,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,751 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 33,516.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,957,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,581,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,631,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,159 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,279,020 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRVL opened at $46.15 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.82.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.21.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

