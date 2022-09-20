Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.56-$0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51 billion-$1.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRVL. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Marvell Technology to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.21.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $46.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.50, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.04 and a 200-day moving average of $55.82.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $1,279,020 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $653,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

