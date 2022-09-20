Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.56-$0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51 billion-$1.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRVL. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Marvell Technology to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.21.
Marvell Technology Trading Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $46.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.50, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.04 and a 200-day moving average of $55.82.
Insider Activity at Marvell Technology
In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $1,279,020 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $653,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.
About Marvell Technology
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marvell Technology (MRVL)
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.