Masari (MSR) Price Tops $0.0071

Masari (MSR) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Masari has a total market cap of $118,496.29 and $23.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Masari coin can now be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Masari has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Masari Coin Profile

Masari (MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,726,724 coins. Masari’s official website is getmasari.org. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Masari

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

