Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 3,510 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 10,968.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,479,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,028,000 after buying an additional 6,958,610 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 113.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,156,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808,847 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 157.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 79,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 48,679 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 38.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 69,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $589,000. Institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

KRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $19.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $16.68 and a 12-month high of $23.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -135.48%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

