Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $52,000 Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 316.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,381 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Twitter were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 37.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,126 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Twitter by 8.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 127,292 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 13.1% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 65,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,766 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TWTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Twitter from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $54.20 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet cut Twitter from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.27.

Twitter Stock Up 0.5 %

TWTR stock opened at $41.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $68.41. The stock has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.30 and a beta of 0.65.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.31). Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $419,147.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 374,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,372,081.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $419,147.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 374,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,372,081.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 688,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,460,652.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,408,285 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Profile

(Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.