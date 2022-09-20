Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 2.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 3.6% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 8.9% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 31,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

FNV opened at $120.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.03. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $115.44 and a 1-year high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.83 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 57.33%. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.38.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.