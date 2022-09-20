Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Makes New Investment in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BCE. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in BCE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in BCE by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in BCE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in BCE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 43.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BCE opened at $47.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.12 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.27 and its 200 day moving average is $52.02.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.719 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 114.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCE shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on BCE from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.10.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

