Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Makes New Investment in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2022

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BCE. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in BCE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in BCE by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in BCE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in BCE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 43.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE BCE opened at $47.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.12 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.27 and its 200 day moving average is $52.02.

BCE (NYSE:BCEGet Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.719 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 114.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCE shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on BCE from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.10.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

