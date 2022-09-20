Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 83.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 950.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

IJS opened at $90.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.86. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $85.75 and a one year high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

