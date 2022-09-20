Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 555 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 129,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 42,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter worth $177,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,612,000 after purchasing an additional 84,906 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter worth $1,297,000.

Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF stock opened at $31.81 on Tuesday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $33.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.58.

