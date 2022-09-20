MAX Exchange Token Reaches Market Cap of $1.17 Million (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. During the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001551 BTC on major exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $39,847.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.68 or 0.00287921 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00128878 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005173 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00046890 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001534 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000497 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,971,283 coins. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

