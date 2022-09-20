Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Short Interest Update

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the August 15th total of 2,660,000 shares. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 546,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MAXN. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maxeon Solar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of Maxeon Solar Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 332.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 1,609.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 10,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Stock Performance

MAXN opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $27.99.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by ($0.49). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 94.81% and a negative net margin of 31.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.99) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -5.78 EPS for the current year.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.