MCAN Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:MAMTF) Short Interest Update

MCAN Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:MAMTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the August 15th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 61.0 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of MCAN Mortgage in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$18.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of MAMTF opened at 11.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 12.42. MCAN Mortgage has a 12 month low of 11.50 and a 12 month high of 15.34.

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as engages in the real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.

