McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by One Plus One Wealth Management LLC

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,756 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth $29,869,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 10.1% in the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 267.3% in the second quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $257.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.28. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.04.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.