Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,760,000 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the August 15th total of 41,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPW. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,358,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $772,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702,693 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 5,253,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776,816 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,617 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,901,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1,580.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,797,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.10.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average of $17.37. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.00%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

