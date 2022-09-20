Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,859 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $25,000. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $89.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.11. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $85.66 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The firm has a market cap of $119.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen set a $125.00 price target on shares of Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.52.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

