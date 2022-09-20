Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $876,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,064 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT opened at $89.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $119.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $85.66 and a one year high of $131.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.11.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.28%.

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.52.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

