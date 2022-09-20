Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Short Interest Update

Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,243,400 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the August 15th total of 1,086,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 78.2 days.

Meituan Trading Down 1.2 %

Meituan stock opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.79. Meituan has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $39.05.

Get Meituan alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPNGF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Meituan from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Macquarie raised Meituan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

About Meituan

Meituan operates an e-commerce platform for various services. It operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. The Food delivery segment provides consumers place orders of food prepared by merchants. The In-store, Hotel & Travel segment offers consumers purchase local consumer services provided by merchants in numerous in-store categories or make reservations for hotels and attractions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meituan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meituan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.