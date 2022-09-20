Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,410,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the August 15th total of 8,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Up 0.2 %

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.01. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 48.76% and a negative return on equity of 106.14%. The firm had revenue of $296.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.51 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLCO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 103.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 59.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 16,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. 35.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.