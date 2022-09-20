Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 264,800 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the August 15th total of 243,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEIYF opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.43. Mercialys has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $8.42.

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies, focused exclusively on shopping centers and high-street retail assets. At June 30, 2020, Mercialys had a portfolio of 2,111 leases, representing a rental value of Euro 182.3 million on an annualized basis. At June 30, 2020, it owned properties with an estimated value of Euro 3.5 billion (including transfer taxes).

