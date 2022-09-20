Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is Exane Derivatives’ 3rd Largest Position

Exane Derivatives decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 3.4% of Exane Derivatives’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Rivers Group purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% during the second quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at $582,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 338.3% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 37,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $86.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $219.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $95.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.77.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

