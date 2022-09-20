Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.2% of Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 110,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 38,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 377,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,926,000 after purchasing an additional 24,537 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 107,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 246,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,897,000 after purchasing an additional 86,773 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $86.64 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $95.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.77.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Erste Group Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.28.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

