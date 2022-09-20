MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $11.83 Per Share (OTCMKTS:MKGAF)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note issued on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will earn $11.83 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.01. The consensus estimate for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien’s current full-year earnings is $10.61 per share.

Get MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien alerts:

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.28. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Trading Down 2.1 %

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile

MKGAF opened at $163.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a twelve month low of $162.20 and a twelve month high of $264.40.

(Get Rating)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.