Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MMSI. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.14.

Merit Medical Systems Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of MMSI opened at $57.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.11, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.14. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $50.46 and a twelve month high of $73.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Ronald Frost sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $1,242,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,442.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Neil Peterson sold 4,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $232,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ronald Frost sold 20,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $1,242,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,436 shares of company stock worth $1,627,142. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Merit Medical Systems

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 148,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,074,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1,457.3% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 88,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 83,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 87.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

