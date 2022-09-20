Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MMSI. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.14.
Merit Medical Systems Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of MMSI opened at $57.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.11, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.14. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $50.46 and a twelve month high of $73.81.
Insider Buying and Selling at Merit Medical Systems
In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Ronald Frost sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $1,242,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,442.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Neil Peterson sold 4,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $232,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ronald Frost sold 20,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $1,242,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,436 shares of company stock worth $1,627,142. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Merit Medical Systems
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 148,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,074,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1,457.3% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 88,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 83,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 87.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Merit Medical Systems
Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.
