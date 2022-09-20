Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.14.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $57.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.11, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $50.46 and a 52-week high of $73.81.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.55 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $146,976.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,538.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Ronald Frost sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,442.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,343 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $146,976.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,538.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,142 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMSI. Lindenwold Advisors raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 5.5% in the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

