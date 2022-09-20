Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.14.
Merit Medical Systems Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $57.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.11, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $50.46 and a 52-week high of $73.81.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $146,976.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,538.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Ronald Frost sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,442.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,343 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $146,976.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,538.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,142 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMSI. Lindenwold Advisors raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 5.5% in the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Merit Medical Systems Company Profile
Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.
